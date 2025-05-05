DIGITAL PRISON IS THE 15 MIN SMART CITY CONNECTED TO 5G WBAN ITS TIME TO GET OUT BEFORE THE GLOBALISTS PULL THE TRIGGER

Share this postSave’s SubstackDIGITAL PRISON IS THE 15 MIN SMART CITY CONNECTED TO 5G WBAN ITS TIME TO GET OUT BEFORE THE GLOBALISTS PULL THE TRIGGERCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript14Share this postSave’s SubstackDIGITAL PRISON IS THE 15 MIN SMART CITY CONNECTED TO 5G WBAN ITS TIME TO GET OUT BEFORE THE GLOBALISTS PULL THE TRIGGERCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4DIGITAL PRISON IS THE 15 MIN SMART CITY CONNECTED TO 5G WBAN ITS TIME TO GET OUT BEFORE THE GLOBALISTS PULL THE TRIGGERSave Us NowMay 05, 202514Share this postSave’s SubstackDIGITAL PRISON IS THE 15 MIN SMART CITY CONNECTED TO 5G WBAN ITS TIME TO GET OUT BEFORE THE GLOBALISTS PULL THE TRIGGERCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postSave’s SubstackDIGITAL PRISON IS THE 15 MIN SMART CITY CONNECTED TO 5G WBAN ITS TIME TO GET OUT BEFORE THE GLOBALISTS PULL THE TRIGGERCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSave’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsSave Us NowRecent PostsWe are at War. A 5th Generation War, and the Main Target is Your Brain, Influence Control Defeat . You must resist and get the information…May 3 • Save Us NowTHE TRUTH OF THE C40 DIGITAL CITY KILL BOX PLAN IS COMING OUT AND WE ARE GOING TO STOP THEM - INFO@SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UKMay 2 • Save Us NowTHE INTENT TO MURDER BY DEVIOUS MEANS ORCHESTRATED BY THE GLOBALIST FILTH - MAKE SURE YOUR THE GROWING RESISTANCE INFO@SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UKMay 1 • Save Us NowTHE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM C40 CITY TRANSPORT WEAPONS DEPLOYMENT - SUPPORT THE RESISTANCE - GET ACTIVE INFO@SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UKApr 30 • Save Us NowCOVID 19 was a Military Propaganda Operation to Successfully Deploy a Bio Weapon Injection of Mass Destruction, get the antidote information…Apr 28 • Save Us NowMATT HANCOCK AND THE INTRODUCTION OF BIO CHEMICAL WEAPONS - TRACKING TECHNOLOGIES AND ELECTRONIC ASSAULT WEAPONS TO TRACK TRACE AND…Apr 25 • Save Us NowThe New Weaponised Pedestrian Crossing's Bio Metric Sensor Digital Fence Mesh Network +Direct Energy Weapons Capability…Apr 24 • Save Us Now
Share this post