DANGERS FROM THESE ILLEGAL DEPLOYMENTS ARE EMERGING - POWER COMPANIES MUST KNOW THEY ARE COMPLICIT IN SUPPLYING THE BULLETS TO THE RADAR AND LASER GUNS - INFO@SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK

DANGERS FROM THESE ILLEGAL DEPLOYMENTS ARE EMERGING - POWER COMPANIES MUST KNOW THEY ARE COMPLICIT IN SUPPLYING THE BULLETS TO THE RADAR AND LASER GUNS - INFO@SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK