THEY LIED ABOUT A DEADLY VIRUS SO THEY COULD INJECT YOU WITH A BIO WEAPON - SO THEY CAN STEAL YOUR PROPERTY ONCE YOUR INJURED OR DEAD - BE THE RESISTANCE INFO@SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK

THEY LIED ABOUT A DEADLY VIRUS SO THEY COULD INJECT YOU WITH A BIO WEAPON - SO THEY CAN STEAL YOUR PROPERTY ONCE YOUR INJURED OR DEAD - BE THE RESISTANCE INFO@SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK