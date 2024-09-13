Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5

5G IS A WEAPONS SYSTEM HELP US HELP OTHERS TO RESIST for advice contact info@saveusnow.org.uk and help us help others . please make a Subscription – https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/subscribe/

5G IS A WEAPONS SYSTEM HELP US HELP OTHERS TO RESIST for advice contact info@saveusnow.org.uk and help us help others . please make a Subscription – https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/subscribe/
Save Us Now
Sep 13, 2024
5
Share
Transcript

5G IS A WEAPON SYSTEM - ROGUE ACTORS IN GOVERNMENT ARE PLANNING YOUR DEMISE ON BEHALF OF A GLOBALIST TERROR ORGANISATION WHO WANT TO STEAL YOUR MONEY AND SEE YOU DEAD . JUST LOOK AT THE AGENDA . THEY KNOWINGLY VOTED TO LET FOUR THOUSAND PENSIONERS FREEZE TO DEATH THIS WINTER for help contact info@saveusnow.org.uk and help us help others to resist. Make a Subscription – https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/subscribe/

Discussion about this podcast

Save’s Substack
Save’s Substack
Authors
Save Us Now
Recent Posts
A TRACK TRACE TERMINATION TECHNOLOGY - IF YOUR A VICTIM OF THESE CRIMINALS MAKE SURE YOU TAKE ACTION info@saveusnow.org.uk
  Save Us Now
THESE ARE NET ZERO GLOBALIST SAI WEATHER WEAPONS - ROGUE ELEMENTS IN GOV. ARE ATTACKING YOU WITH BIO CHEMICAL WEAPONS - BE THE RESISTANCE…
  Save Us Now
5G WAS ALWAYS A COMPARTMENTALIZED WEAPON SYSTEM - THEY ALWAYS PLANNED TO KILL YOU IN THE 15MIN DIGITAL C40 CITY BE THE RESISTANCE
  Save Us Now
THE PLANNED GENOCIDE OF THE POPULATION - THEY KNEW AND THIS WAS A PRE-PLANNED MASS MURDER CULL - THE FIFTH GENERATION WAR THEY FORGOT TO…
  Save Us Now
LOTS DYING NOW FROM THE BIO WEAPON INJECTION - ONCE THEY SWITCH UP 5GWBAN RADAR LASER LIDAR WEAPONS THE NUMBERS ARE GOING TO SWELL…
  Save Us Now
ITS THE RIGHT THING NOT WANTING TO BE EXTERMINATED BY A GLOBALIST SATANIC CULT - MAKE SURE YOU ARE THE RESISTANCE INFO@SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK
  Save Us Now
WBAN WEAPONS HARDWARE THAT WILL TAKE OUT THE INJECTED VICTIMS FIRST - ITS TIME TO GET OUT BEFORE THE GLOBALISTS PULL THE TRIGGER - JOIN THE…
  Save Us Now