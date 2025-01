THEY KEEP ON PUSHING THE CLIMATE HOAX AND BURN THE GROUND USING ENERGY WEAPONS TO MAKE YOU BELIEVE THEIR FAKE NARRATIVE - INFO@SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK

THEY KEEP ON PUSHING THE CLIMATE HOAX AND BURN THE GROUND USING ENERGY WEAPONS TO MAKE YOU BELIEVE THEIR FAKE NARRATIVE - INFO@SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK