REDUCE YOUR RELIANCE ON SMART DEVICES GET RID OF ETC. METERS - THEY ARE ASSAULT WEAPONS AND GOING TO BE USED TO ATTACK YOU - MAKE SURE YOU KNOW HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF info@saveusnow.org.uk

REDUCE YOUR RELIANCE ON SMART DEVICES GET RID OF ETC. METERS - THEY ARE ASSAULT WEAPONS AND GOING TO BE USED TO ATTACK YOU - MAKE SURE YOU KNOW HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF info@saveusnow.org.uk