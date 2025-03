THEY HIDE THE COVERT ELECTRONIC DIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS IN YOUR CITIES . THESE DEMONIC CULT MEMBERS WILL BE OVERCOME. AS THEIR MASS MURDER AGENDA IS EXPOSED WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK

THEY HIDE THE COVERT ELECTRONIC DIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS IN YOUR CITIES . THESE DEMONIC CULT MEMBERS WILL BE OVERCOME. AS THEIR MASS MURDER AGENDA IS EXPOSED WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK