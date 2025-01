THEY ARE DESTROYING YOUR DEMOCRACY AND RULE OF LAW - THEY ARE PLANNING ON EXTERMINATING YOU WITH THEIR COVERT ELECTRONIC ASSAULT WEAPONS - BE THE RESISTANCE INFO@SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK

THEY ARE DESTROYING YOUR DEMOCRACY AND RULE OF LAW - THEY ARE PLANNING ON EXTERMINATING YOU WITH THEIR COVERT ELECTRONIC ASSAULT WEAPONS - BE THE RESISTANCE INFO@SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK