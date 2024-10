THE ONLY CANCER IS THE CRIMINAL CONSPIRATORS WHO HAVE WAGED THIS COVERT WAR AGAINST A DEFENCELESS CIVILIAN POPULATION - SHARE THIS INTEL FAR AND WIDE - IT CAN SAVE A SOUL - WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK

THE ONLY CANCER IS THE CRIMINAL CONSPIRATORS WHO HAVE WAGED THIS COVERT WAR AGAINST A DEFENCELESS CIVILIAN POPULATION - SHARE THIS INTEL FAR AND WIDE - IT CAN SAVE A SOUL - WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK