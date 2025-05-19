Save Us Now T-Shirt – SUN https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/product/sun-t-shirt/

Party

Constitution

24 / 01 / 2018

INTERPRETATION



Interpretation

Where the context so implies, the singular shall include the plural

Headings shall not form part of the meanings of Articles

“Branch” means a branch or constituency association

PPERA means the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000

EGM” means an Extraordinary General Meeting

“(NCG)” means the National Council Group

“Rules” means Rules under this Constitution





1 Party Save Us Now



The Party exists as a Political Party registered with the UK Electoral Commission under the PPERA. The Party bears the Electoral Commission Registration Number ( PP 6712 ). The registered name of the Party under the PPERA shall be: Save Us Now (SUN) (hereinafter referred to as “the Party”).

The Party may also use such other names as may be registered from time to time with the Electoral Commission and may also use informally such other names as may from time to time be appropriate.

2 OUR OBJECTIVE

Is to build an inclusive society based on The Common Law which is the highest jurisdiction of man-made law and jurisprudence for the men and women sojourning on the landmass commonly referred to as the United Kingdom of Great Britain and to make freedom, social justice and economic security a basic human right. To hold people, especially those in positions of power to account for their actions and personally liable for any crime that they may commit. To create a social consequence that citizens who give, are valued more highly than those that just take and to make and pass Laws to protect human rights and the essential, traditional freedoms of the people of the United Kingdom. We will work to replace all those in positions of privilege that think that the people of this Country exist only to give them Power and personal Enrichment, As People in public office should only be in positions of power in order to provide the people with Freedom against Tyranny and to protect for them their democratic rights.

3 The Party is a democratic, libertarian Party that will create policies that promote and encourage those who wish to improve theirs and others situations and those who seek to be self-reliant, whilst providing protection for those genuinely in need; favour the ability of individuals to make decisions in respect of themselves; seek to diminish the role of the State; strengthen and guarantee the essential, traditional freedoms and liberties of all people in the United Kingdom, lower the burden of taxation on individuals and businesses;

aim to spread wealth and power and to ensure that everyone has access to food, clothing, shelter, education, health care and appropriate protection under the law.

4 THE PARTY was created out of a desire to forge Good Honorable people together under oath ( Be without fear in the face of your enemies, Be brave and upright , speak the truth always even if this leads to your downfall, safeguard the weak and helpless, and do no wrong) - to overcome the current dysfunctional political system, Where politicians may lie and cheat even when they know this to be the wrong action, because there is no longer any sanction against wrong-doing or dishonourable behaviour - Which is unrepresentative of the public at large whom they serve And which in so doing they subvert the integrity and reputation of the institutions that they are in regulatory oversight of.

5 OUR PARTY is an inclusive democratic party and is part of the international movement for saving the Environment, To create good health and wealth in the general population, including peace and prosperity for all people, not just the few, empowering all citizens of the World who have been subjugated by money and repeal laws that allow profit to take precedence over Life, health and a good environment, which has been created due to the unfair venial political systems, dominated by crony capitalist businesses, greed , bribery and corruption; And to hold all such corporations and shareholders liable for damages for any ill health to Human Capital or the Ecology they create.

6 THE PARTY’S PRINCIPLES are based upon honour, fidelity and the Bond of word of Oaths of Office and transparency regarding the adherence to the Common Laws of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

ACTIVITIES OF THE PARTY



In order to fulfill these objectives the Party may undertake the following activities: the development of a full range of policies,

participation in all democratic electoral processes that take place within the United Kingdom or in such other places where it is lawful for the Party to stand for election, subject always to the proper use of resources belonging to the Party. In particular the Party may stand in all levels of elections to public office from elections to the European Parliament whilst the UK remains a member of the European Union down to Parish Council level, including Mayoral elections.



The Party shall take up any seat to which it wins election regardless of any policy of the Party which espouses the abolition of such seat or election, subject always to the right of the Leader and the (NCG) jointly to decide otherwise.

The Party may co-operate with other like-minded democratic parties, institutions and organisations for any purposes which are wholly consistent with its objectives, whether such be in the United Kingdom or elsewhere.

In addition the Party may participate and campaign in any referendum, including but not limited to national, regional or local referendums



Party Secretary

7 The Party Secretary is responsible for: ensuring that the administrative and other arrangements of the Party comply with all legal requirements placed upon it by statute other than those relating to finance; The Party Secretary shall establish and chair a Disciplinary Committee subject to and in accordance with Rules made by the (NCG) concerning disciplinary procedures.

8 Party Treasurer

A Party Treasurer is required under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 and the name of the Party Treasurer must be registered with the UK Electoral Commission. The Party Treasurer shall be responsible for managing Save Us Now’s general finances and reporting these to the (NCG). The Party Treasurer will prepare annual accounts and present them to the (NCG). The Party Treasurer will be responsible for complying with all statutes and requirements of the Electoral Commission applicable to financial reporting and fitness.

The Treasurer is appointed to oversee the finances of the Party, and has a right to address any meeting , or the (NCG), on the financial implications of a proposal before the vote on that proposal is taken. At the end of each financial year the Party’s accounts are to be audited by a qualified accountant appointed by the previous year's Annual Assembly and whose report is to be embodied in the annual accounts. The Annual Assembly may resolve to delegate the appointment to the National Council Group. The (NCG) will agree a budget for each financial year and observe the restraints imposed by the budget, taking any action that may be necessary to contain excess of expenditure or manage any shortfall in income.

9 The Party

Shall raise funds and invite and receive contributions from any legal or natural person whatsoever in such manner and to the extent and limits established by law, including but not limited to: , donations, loans, subscriptions, provision of work or materials in kind;

publish, with or without charge, any document it sees fit in any format, subject to the approval of the copyright owner

employ and pay people to manage, supervise, organise and carry out the Party's aims, administer the Party and meet the Party’s obligations under the law;

purchase, lease or rent such real or personal property deemed necessary to carry out the Party's objectives and to conduct the Party’s administration and to make arrangements for the management of any such property acquired; invest any monies of the Party not immediately required, in accordance with the Trustee Act of 1925;

carry out or refrain from carrying out any lawful act as may be deemed appropriate for the attainment of the Party’s objectives and the proper administration of the Party;

enter into contracts for the supply of goods, employment and services;





Membership

10 Membership of the Party shall be open to any natural person who shares the objectives and core beliefs of the Party and who agrees to abide by this Constitution and any Rules which may from time to time be made by the Party and who have not been excluded from membership by virtue of the rules.

11 the (NCG) may from time to time make Rules of Procedure concerning the refusal of or exclusion from membership of persons or classes of persons whose admittance to membership of the Party would, in its opinion, be contrary to the interests of the Party.

12 the Party Chairman shall revoke their membership forthwith. Any person whose membership is revoked under this Article may appeal against that decision within 28 days of notification thereof being sent to him. Such an appeal shall then be heard within a reasonable time by a panel composed either of the Party Secretary and two elected members of the Party.

13 Subscriptions and terms of membership



The (NCG) shall from time to time set such annual subscription fees as it deems appropriate and may define and set differential subscriptions for different categories of membership as it may from time to time deem appropriate.



By entering into membership the Member agrees that at all times he will abide by the terms of this Constitution and the Rules of the Party. Any member who is in breach of this constitution or the rules made thereunder may be subject to the disciplinary procedures and any Rules of the Party made under this Constitution.





14 Members of the Party are deemed by their entry into membership to agree not to do or omit to do any act (as the case may be), the commission or omission of which either:



15 is intended to damage the Party’s interests; brings the Party into disrepute; or breaches any other disciplinary rule which the (NCG) may from time to time deem appropriate to construct.

16

Any member whose annual subscription has not been received by the party within 30 days of the end of the month in which their membership subscription runs out shall be regarded as having resigned their membership.



The (NCG) may from time to time as it deems appropriate make rules concerning affiliation to the Party by other organisations. Such affiliated bodies shall not enjoy any voting rights under the Constitution.





17 Powers of (NCG)



The duties, powers and responsibilities of the (NCG) shall

include:

Branches and Constituency Councils may be amalgamated, divided, dissolved or suspended by the (NCG

18 Organisation Committee

ensuring that the Party works towards the achievement of the objectives set out above in an efficient and judicious manner; managing the Party's funds, advising the Party Leader on political matters;

approving the Party's policies and manifestos;

ensuring that the Constitution of the Party is in accordance with the laws of the United Kingdom;

managing and conducting the Party’s disciplinary procedures;

19 Officers

The (NCG) shall also appoint the following Officers hereunder.

20 A Secretary who shall:



create and maintain appropriate administrative records with appropriate backup and archiving;

formally convene meetings of the (NCG) and its sub-committees and notify members thereof;

act as Secretary to the (NCG);

maintain accurate records and minutes of meetings and decisions of the (NCG) and its sub-committees;

ensure that minutes and records are appropriately logged

maintain and make available for distribution rules and other decisions made by the (NCG)

maintain records of membership of the (NCG) and its sub-committees.

Organize and conduct (NCG) elections subject to (NCG) Rules



A Nominating Officer, as required by the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000, who shall control the registered Party descriptions and emblems and be responsible for the appointment of Deputy Nominating Officers as appropriate.



The (NCG) may from time to time create such further posts as it deems Necessary for the more efficient exercise of its duties under this Constitution and appoint persons thereto.



The (NCG) may from time to time invite any person it deems appropriate to attend any (NCG) meeting in whole or in part.

21 Eligibility for (NCG)

Only fully paid-up members of the Party shall be eligible for election to and/or membership of the (NCG).

22 Elections and term of office

Elections to the (NCG) shall be conducted in accordance with rules laid down by the (NCG) from time to time and shall take place annually on a date to be announced, together with the number of vacancies and the latest date for the receipt of nominations, in the issue of the Party newsletter penultimate to the election. The election shall be by way of a postal ballot of all members.

23 Members of the (NCG) shall be elected for a term not

exceeding 5 years and shall be eligible for re-election at the completion of each 5-year term. In exceptional circumstances the (NCG) may extend the periods of office of retiring members for a period not exceeding six months.



The election shall take place on the basis of the ballots. Each eligible Party member may cast a number of votes up to, but not exceeding, the number of vacancies and all votes shall be of equal value.











THE PARTY LEADER

24



Status



Under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 all registered parties must appoint a Party Leader. The Party Leader shall give political direction to the Party and shall be responsible for the development of the Party’s policies with the agreement of the (NCG).



The Party Leader may, at his discretion, form such advisory groups as he deems appropriate to advise him on any matter pertinent to the exercise of his functions, and will inform the (NCG) of the membership of such groups.



The Party Leader: shall have the right to be a full member of all sub-committees and working groups set up by the (NCG);

shall, subject to the approval of the (NCG), appoint a Party Chairman; in the event of a refusal to approve the appointment, the Party Leader may request that the matter be referred to an EGM of the party;

shall make or approve national statements of the Party's policies and the manner of their communication; and may make such other appointments as he thinks fit, with the agreement of the (NCG).



Election for the post of Party Leader shall be by way of a postal ballot of all paid up members of the Party “in good standing”.



Term of office



The Leader's term of office shall run for five years. This term may be extended for such time as may be deemed necessary upon the (NCG) passing a motion by a two-thirds majority to enable the Leader to stay in post in order to fight an imminent General Election or European Election, but in such event the period of extension shall be for no more than one year. The Party Leader may be elected for successive terms.

25 Vacancies and resignations





The resignation of a member of the (NCG) shall either be evidenced in writing signed by the resigning member and sent or given to the Party Chairman, or given orally. If given orally, the Party Chairman shall write to the resigning member inviting him to confirm or to withdraw his resignation.

Should a vacancy occur between elections, the (NCG) may invite a candidate from the immediately preceding (NCG) election to fill the vacancy until the next annual elections when the position shall be filled by election, subject always to the willingness of the invitee to serve. Members joining the (NCG) in this way shall have the same rights as elected members.

The resigning member shall reply to such invitation within fourteen days of the posting of the letter. In the absence of a reply from the resigning member within that time he shall forthwith be deemed to have resigned from the (NCG).





26 Election



A leadership election shall be called:



in the event of the Party Leader's death, incapacity or resignation; or

on the passing of a vote of no confidence in the Party Leader by the (NCG) if this is endorsed by an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Party; or

upon the Party Leader's completion of his term of office.



Such election shall be held within 90 days of the completion of the Leader's term of office.



The (NCG) may from time to time as it deems appropriate make rules for the calling and conduct of elections for the post of Party Leader.





27 A Party Leader shall communicate his decision to resign in writing to the Party Chairman, who must then summon an emergency meeting of the (NCG) within 28 days.



If there is only one valid nomination for the post of Party Leader the candidate so nominated shall be declared elected as Party Leader without the need for a ballot. Any contested election for the leadership shall be decided by a simple majority of the votes cast. Those eligible to vote shall be members “in good standing” of the Party on the date when the election is called, subject always to the restrictions on voting set out in this constitution.





28 When a vacancy in the leadership occurs due to the Party Leader's death, incapacity, resignation or removal following a vote of no confidence, the procedure for a leadership election shall be initiated by the Party Secretary.



Deputy Leader



The Party Leader may from time to time appoint a member of the Party “in good standing” to be Deputy Leader. The Deputy Leader shall carry out such duties as the Party Leader shall assign to him. In the event of the incapacity or unavailability of the Party Leader, the Deputy Leader shall not assume the Constitutional powers and duties of the Party Leader unless authorized so to do by the (NCG).





29 Where a vacancy in the Party Leadership occurs unexpectedly, the (NCG) shall within fourteen days appoint an Interim Leader to lead the Party until a Leadership election takes place. Such Interim Leader shall have all the powers of the Party Leader under this Constitution as if he had been elected to that post.

30

THE PARTY CHAIRMAN



Status and duties



The Chairman shall be a member of the (NCG) if not already an elected member of it. The Chairman will be entitled to a casting vote whether or not he is an elected member of the (NCG). The Party Chairman may, notwithstanding his ex officio membership of the (NCG), be a full time employee of the Party.



31 The Party Chairman shall chair meetings of the (NCG), the Annual Business Meeting, Annual Conference and such Extraordinary General Meetings as may be called. The Party Chairman shall be responsible for maintaining accurate databases of membership and for safeguarding such databases within the terms of data protection legislation.





Responsibilities



The Party Chairman shall have overall responsibility for administration and direction of the Party organization. He shall be responsible for ensuring that all efforts are made to have an active and properly constituted organization of the Party in every constituency, financially able to support a parliamentary election campaign.



The Party Chairman may make such administrative appointments as he sees fit and may recommend to the (NCG) the creation of paid administrative posts. The Party Chairman shall, from time to time, report to the (NCG) on Party, branch and constituency activity or ensure that a report is made by an appointed Party officer, as appropriate, on such activit.

32 Vice-Chairman



The Party Chairman may, with the agreement of the Party Leader and of the (NCG), appoint a Vice Chairman from amongst the voting members of the (NCG) who shall, in the absence of the Chairman, chair the (NCG). The Vice Chairman may act generally in the place of the Chairman if the Chairman is absent for any period over two weeks or is incapacitated through illness or is otherwise unable to undertake the duties of Chairman. The Chairman may from time to time delegate to the Vice Chairman such duties as he sees fit. A Vice Chairman acting in the place of the Party Chairman shall have only the same voting powers as the Chairman.





33 SEPARATION OF OFFICE



The offices of Party Leader, Party Treasurer, Party Secretary, Party Chairman, Vice Chairman and General Secretary shall each be held by different individuals as and when the Party requires



Finance Committee



The Finance Committee shall be chaired by the Party Treasurer. Its responsibility shall be to oversee the management of the Party's finances and to appoint auditors.







34 Conference organisation



The Party Chairman has the responsibility for all matters relating to organisation of the Party Conference, including the selection of motions for debate.



Jurisdiction



All Disciplinary hearings and appeals shall be conducted with proper regard for the rules of natural justice to ensure that any member subject to such proceedings receives a fair hearing at each stage of the process.



Upon the conclusion of any Disciplinary Hearing the Committee can:

give the Respondent Member a written caution as to future behaviour;

issue oral or written advice to the Respondent Member as to future conduct;

expel the Respondent Member from membership for a specified period or permanently;

suspend the Respondent Member from membership of the Party for a specified period;

suspend the Respondent Member from attending constituency association meetings for a specified period;

suspend the Respondent Member from elected Party office and/or candidature for elective office for a specified period;

35 if the member is elected to public office, remove them

The Discipline Committee shall at all times exercise its powers with proper regard for the principle of their Oaths and deliberate proportionality. The Party Secretary shall provide a report of all disciplinary hearings and appeals to the (NCG) upon their conclusion.

36 CANDIDATES



Approved candidates lists



The Party shall establish lists of approved candidates for elections to public office. The (NCG) may from time to time make such rules as it deems fit for the establishment of such approved lists. Persons holding elective office shall have no automatic right to reselection or to a place on such approved candidates lists.



Any person who seeks to be placed on such approved candidate lists shall make a written application and, without exception, shall in such application make a full disclosure of any material fact, political or personal (whether or not the material fact arose before or after this constitution came into force), that has or may have a bearing on their suitability for selection as a candidate and shall provide full details in writing of the same to the Party Chairman. The (NCG) shall issue guidance on disclosure.





37 Duty of disclosure



Once selected, candidates remain, without reservation or qualification, under a continuing duty fully to disclose to the Party Chairman any material fact, political or personal (whether or not the material fact arose before or after this constitution came into force) that has or may have a bearing on their suitability to stand as a candidate and shall provide full written details of the same to the Party Chairman.



Any failure to disclose such a material fact shall be a matter in respect of which disciplinary proceedings hereof may be initiated against the candidate. The Party Leader or the Party Chairman shall automatically refer such a matter to the General Secretary and Party Secretary who may then act under the rules made in this constitution.



Suspension and removal



The Party Chairman may suspend any candidate from the approved list or remove any candidate from a list of candidates to be nominated or having been nominated, if, in his opinion the inclusion and possible election of that candidate will or may damage the reputation or interests of the Party.



The fact of such suspension shall be notified forthwith to the (NCG) and the candidate.



Thereafter the (NCG) may proceed to determine whether or not the candidate shall be removed from or restored to the list of approved candidates or remain nominated by the Party.



Once a candidate is finally removed from the list of approved candidates or his nomination is withdrawn according to law, he automatically loses all rights to be the selected candidate and the association, branch or region concerned shall select a new candidate.



A candidate who is removed from the approved candidates list or whose nomination is withdrawn shall have the right to an appeal according to rules made by the (NCG) pertaining to candidates.



Selection of candidates



The (NCG) may from time to time as it deems appropriate make rules concerning all matters relating to the selection, training, nomination, ranking, conduct, removal and organisation of candidates.



All candidates standing on behalf of the Party in any election to public office must be paid-up members of the Party “in good standing” and on the Party's list of approved candidates, held at Head Office.



In the case of a by-election (other than local government by-elections and other by-elections to local public office) the selection of a candidate will be made by the (NCG) in consultation with the constituency association or branch.



The selection of candidates for local government by-elections and other by-elections to local public office shall be the responsibility of constituency associations or branches. The Party Chairman may at any time refer the selection to the (NCG).



Codes of Conduct



The (NCG) may from time to time as it deems necessary and appropriate make:



Codes of Conduct for those holding elective office in the Party's name;

38 rules defining the nature of the Party Whip, the circumstances in which the Party Whip may be removed and the consequences and the sanctions which may be applied when the Party Whip is removed or the elected member resigns the Party Whip.



It shall be the duty of any member of the Party who is elected to any elective office:





39 to abide at all times by any such Code of Conduct and the Rules drawn up under this constitution

at all times to behave in a manner becoming to such elective office



Any breach of such Oath, or Rules or failure to observe the oath may be treated as a matter falling within

any breach of any Code of Conduct and will be reported to Disciplinary Committee according to the provisions set out and whereupon those provisions shall be followed as if the matter was an ordinary matter pertaining to discipline.



Notwithstanding any immunities, legal waivers, or dispensations granted by virtue of a candidate’s election to public office, the (NCG) shall have the right to regard all undertakings signed by candidates prior to their election or subsequent to it as morally binding and binding under the Rules of the Party and shall have the right to remove from the Party, deselect, refuse to reselect or to expel from the Party any member who is in breach of any such undertaking, under this Constitution.







40 THE CONSTITUTION: APPROVAL AND AMENDMENT



This amended constitution shall come into force immediately following a declaration of its approval by members voting in a postal ballot according to the requirements of the constitution in force at that time.



Amendments to this Constitution may be proposed and made at any time in accordance with this Constitution. Such amendments shall only come into force after a postal ballot of the membership has been held in which not less than two-thirds of members voted in favour of them.



Such amendments shall come into force thirty days after the result of such an affirmative vote is declared.



Such a ballot shall be held



if proposed by the (NCG) and approved by a two-thirds majority of those voting;

41 The (NCG) shall have the right to change amend elements or clauses to this Constitution and shall come into force once approved by the majority of members voting in a ballot.

42 The dissolution of party will require two thirds of the members voting in a ballot at the (NCG) EGM



PARTY RULE BOOK

43

The Party Rulebook shall be determined by the (NCG) from time to time, for printing and postage.





