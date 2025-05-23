NET ZERO IS A GLOBALIST TERROR PLOT - THE AI FALLEN ANGEL IS PLANNING TO MURDER YOU - THE CRIMINALS AT YOUR COUNCILS HAVE GIVEN IT THE ELECTRONIC ASSAULT WEAPONS INFO@SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
NET ZERO IS A GLOBALIST TERROR PLOT - THE AI FALLEN ANGEL IS PLANNING TO MURDER YOU - THE CRIMINALS AT YOUR COUNCILS HAVE GIVEN IT THE ELECTRONIC ASSAULT WEAPONS INFO@SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK
May 23, 2025
Recent Posts
Share this post