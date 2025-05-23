Save’s Substack

Save’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

NET ZERO IS A GLOBALIST TERROR PLOT - THE AI FALLEN ANGEL IS PLANNING TO MURDER YOU - THE CRIMINALS AT YOUR COUNCILS HAVE GIVEN IT THE ELECTRONIC ASSAULT WEAPONS INFO@SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK

Save Us Now's avatar
Save Us Now
May 23, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

NET ZERO IS A GLOBALIST TERROR PLOT - THE AI FALLEN ANGEL IS PLANNING TO MURDER YOU - THE CRIMINALS AT YOUR COUNCILS HAVE GIVEN IT THE ELECTRONIC ASSAULT WEAPONS INFO@SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK

© 2025 Save Us Now
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture