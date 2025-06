THE PLANNED NET ZERO MILITARIZATION OF THE CITIES UNDER THE COVERT CLEAN AIR HOAX USING CHINESE CONTROLLED ELECTRONIC ASSAULT WEAPONS - INFO@SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK

HE PLANNED NET ZERO MILITARIZATION OF THE CITIES UNDER THE COVERT CLEAN AIR HOAX USING CHINESE CONTROLLED ELECTRONIC ASSAULT WEAPONS - INFO@SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK