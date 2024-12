FOR SOME REASON SOME PEOPLE STILL HAVEN'T WORKED OUT THE REAL EXTINCTION PLAN - THEY JUST DON'T KNOW ENOUGH ABOUT THE TECHNOLOGY - WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK

FOR SOME REASON SOME PEOPLE STILL HAVEN'T WORKED OUT THE REAL EXTINCTION PLAN - THEY JUST DON'T KNOW ENOUGH ABOUT THE TECHNOLOGY - WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK